West Virginia has landed a second running back in the 2023 class with a pledge from Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver during his official visit to campus. Oliver, 5-foot-11, 230-pounds, added an offer from the Mountaineers in early December and things progressed quickly between the two. “I thought the offer was awesome. It’s a big school with lots of great people,” he said. Oliver would first back off his long-time pledge to South Florida and then schedule an official visit to Morgantown to see the program up-close.

That was all Oliver needed as he offered up his commitment to the Mountaineers. Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Oliver and was able to build a strong connection in a short period of time with the senior ball carrier. “He loves my mind set and skills,” he said. “He told me I have a strong mental mindset because I don’t let things get to me and I let them motivate me.” The Rivals.com three-star prospect possesses excellent size but has speed and wiggle. He is coming off a junior season where he amassed 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 25 touchdowns and followed that up with a strong senior campaign for his high school team. Oliver also held offers from South Florida, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Central Michigan and others. Oliver becomes the 21st commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class and represents the second running back behind York (Pa.) 2023 running back Jahiem White. This pledge should bring a close to recruiting at the position during the current cycle. WVSports.com will have more with Oliver in the near future.