WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers football adds Virginia OL transfer Hubbard

West Virginia has landed an offensive line transfer commitment from former Virginia offensive tackle Ja’Quay Hubbard.

Hubbard, 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, appeared in two of the 14 Virginia games as a freshman but elected to enter the transfer portal. That led him to deciding on West Virginia as his destination, with offensive line coach Matt Moore serving as the lead recruiter.

The Sharpsville, Pennsylvania native fills a major need for West Virginia at the offensive line position and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining, although that could be four if he is granted immediate eligibility. It’s unclear if he will be immediately eligible.