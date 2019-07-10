West Virginia has undergone quite a bit of change in a short period of time with the coaching staff and then the roster due to graduation, departures and new additions. But with what has unfolded we look at reasons for optimism heading in to the 2019 season.

Here are five of those.

The program gets a fresh start - It’s a new era in Morgantown.

Now at the helm for West Virginia is Neal Brown and by his side is a group of primarily young, energetic and interactive assistants.

Brown’s resume is impressive having led Troy to three straight 10-win seasons including three consecutive bowl victories and a pair of wins over Power 5 schools in LSU and Nebraska during his reign.

It’s easy to say that with the staff transition and numerous holes on West Virginia’s roster, the Mountaineers may be in for an up-and-down campaign this season with some growing pains mixed in after carrying very high expectations just a year ago.

However, that’s not to say a potential big year is out of the question because it’s college football and you just never know what could happen year-to-year.

College football head coaches having success during their first season isn’t exactly unheard of as fresh starts have done wonders for other programs.

Notable examples include Auburn’s Gus Malzahn turning around the program during his first season in 2013, June Jones leading Hawaii to a nine-win season in 1999 after a winless season the year before and Dan Mullen helping Florida achieve a 10-win season this past year for the first time since 2015.

West Virginia has also risen above low and/or rebuilding year expectations before and one example is the 2005 season which saw the Mountaineers finish 11-1 capped off by a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. This was a three-win improvement from the season prior. The difference though is the 2005 season was Rich Rodriguez’s fifth year in the program and this is Brown’s first.

Now I’m not saying this year’s West Virginia team will defy expectations like the 2005 squad nor am I saying there’s no chance the Mountaineers won’t rise above this year’s expectations but a fresh start with a staff like this is a reason why fans should feel optimistic about the 2019 season.

Talented newcomers enter the picture - The new staff got off to a strong start and turned heads when not a single signee in the 2019 recruiting class backed off their pledge following the exits of Dana Holgorsen and company.

This staff also managed to add to the class and as of now, all but three signees in the 2019 recruiting class have enrolled and there’s plenty of things to like about this group.

The class features four junior college recruits in cornerback Dreshun Miller, offensive lineman John Hughes, safety Noah Guzman and defensive end Tajh Alston--Alston is coming off an impressive spring and saw reps with the first team defense. Miller, Guzman and Hughes will be expected to compete for playing time and provide depth in what are positions of need for the Mountaineers.

Among the incoming freshman are wide receivers Winston Wright and Ali Jennings who’ll have the opportunity to compete for playing time and the same goes for safety Tykee Smith and some others.

READ: Redshirt or play? A look at the 2019 WVU recruiting class

With additions come departures each offseason and especially unexpected ones such as safeties Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts and wide receiver Marcus Simms being among those who have exited the program following the spring.

Transfers, including JUCO ones, have made their mark at West Virginia in the past and have been a key asset for the program to be able to fill immediate needs and build depth at certain positions.

This offseason has been no different as Brown and the new staff have added some key pieces through transfers such as wide receivers Sean Ryan (Temple) and George Campbell (Florida State), quarterback Jarrett Doege (Bowling Green), safety Alonzo Addae (New Hampshire), the three JUCO transfers mentioned above and graduate transfer defensive lineman Reuben Jones (Michigan).

Addae will have to sit out this upcoming season due to transfer rules and Doege’s eligibility this season is unclear. Ryan has applied for a waiver and will hear from the NCAA at some point about whether or not he’ll be immediately eligible.

Regardless, eligible transfers and some newcomers from the 2019 recruiting class will have the opportunity to step in and compete right away for playing time at critical positions.

With 12 commitments already in the 2020 class, there’s excitement brewing regarding the program’s future, but this staff’s efforts since January in recruiting could pay dividends this upcoming season.