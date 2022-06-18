West Virginia Mountaineers football lands commitment from DL Benton

West Virginia has landed yet another major piece to the puzzle in the 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton. Benton, 6-foot-2, 275-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers that included Georgia, USC, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and LSU, among others. The Rivals.com three-star prospect did play at IMG Academy before moving back to Georgia and the Mountaineers have been active in his recruitment for quite some time.

Benton had previously narrowed his list of schools down to a top eight which included West Virginia, Penn State, Georgia, Nebraska, Duke, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Houston. The Mountaineers received the first official visit for the talented big man and that was enough to seal the deal on his commitment to the football program. The visit, which was first reported by WVSports.com, came as somewhat of a surprise but behind the scenes things had been moving. Benton is being recruited as a versatile defensive lineman that could fill several roles but seems primed to start his career on the interior of the front. The impressive defensive lineman developed a strong relationship with multiple coaches on the West Virginia staff including head coach Neal Brown and defensive line coach AJ Jackson. Overall, Benton becomes the 11th commitment in the 2023 class for West Virginia and represents the third true defensive lineman for the program in this cycle. WVSports.com will have more with Benton in the near future.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Ry dXN0VGhlQ2xpbWI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNUcnVzdFRoZUNsaW1iPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVU9u ZXNNc1UxSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VPbmVzTXNVMUo8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSnVzdGluIEJlbnRvbiDinJ4gKEBKdXN0aW5CNDIwMjMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVzdGluQjQyMDIzL3N0YXR1cy8x NTM4MjIxNjMyNzY2MDIxNjMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==