West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Four games
So here is who played and how much in the first four games.
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Garrett Greene
|
265
|
4
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
11
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
CJ Donaldson
|
143
|
4
|
Jahiem White
|
126
|
4
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
6
|
1
|
Trae'Von Dunbar
|
3
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Hudson Clement
|
199
|
4
|
Traylon Ray
|
153
|
4
|
Preston Fox
|
136
|
3
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
97
|
4
|
Jaden Bray
|
93
|
4
|
Justin Robinson
|
72
|
3
|
Ric'Darious Farmer
|
10
|
3
|
Jarel Williams
|
4
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Kole Taylor
|
223
|
4
|
Treylan Davis
|
101
|
4
|
Jack Sammarco
|
14
|
3
|
Will Dixon
|
1
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Tomas Rimac
|
276
|
4
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
276
|
4
|
Brandon Yates
|
270
|
4
|
Nick Malone
|
267
|
4
|
Wyatt Milum
|
240
|
4
|
Johnny Williams
|
36
|
3
|
Xavier Bausley
|
9
|
2
|
Landen Livingston
|
6
|
1
|
Nick Krahe
|
1
|
1
|
Sullivan Weidman
|
1
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Sean Martin
|
177
|
4
|
TJ Jackson
|
169
|
4
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
122
|
4
|
Asani Redwood
|
112
|
4
|
Hammond Russell
|
102
|
4
|
Nate Gabriel
|
48
|
3
|
Edward Vesterinen
|
46
|
2
|
Elijah Kinsler
|
18
|
1
|
Derek Berlitz
|
15
|
2
|
Makai Byerson
|
3
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Trey Lathan
|
212
|
4
|
Josiah Trotter
|
192
|
4
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
169
|
4
|
Ty French
|
108
|
4
|
Ben Cutter
|
86
|
4
|
Reid Carrico
|
56
|
3
|
Caden Biser
|
29
|
3
|
Taurus Simmons
|
10
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Anthony Wilson
|
260
|
4
|
Jaheem Joseph
|
227
|
4
|
Aubrey Burks
|
185
|
4
|
Keke Tarnue
|
26
|
3
|
|
Aden Tagaloa-Nelson
|
14
|
1
|
Zae Jennings
|
14
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Ayden Garnes
|
212
|
4
|
Garnett Hollis
|
194
|
4
|
Dontez Fagan
|
89
|
4
|
Jacolby Spells
|
53
|
2
|
TJ Crandall
|
50
|
3
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
29
|
3
