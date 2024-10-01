PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Four games

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much in the first four games.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Games

Garrett Greene

265

4

Nicco Marchiol

11

3
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Games

CJ Donaldson

143

4

Jahiem White

126

4

Jaylen Anderson

6

1

Trae'Von Dunbar

3

1
*=Started the game.
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Games

Hudson Clement

199

4

Traylon Ray

153

4

Preston Fox

136

3

Rodney Gallagher

97

4

Jaden Bray

93

4

Justin Robinson

72

3

Ric'Darious Farmer

10

3

Jarel Williams

4

2
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Games

Kole Taylor

223

4

Treylan Davis

101

4

Jack Sammarco

14

3

Will Dixon

1

1
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Tomas Rimac

276

4

Ja'Quay Hubbard

276

4

Brandon Yates

270

4

Nick Malone

267

4

Wyatt Milum

240

4

Johnny Williams

36

3

Xavier Bausley

9

2

Landen Livingston

6

1

Nick Krahe

1

1

Sullivan Weidman

1

1
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Sean Martin

177

4

TJ Jackson

169

4

Fatorma Mulbah

122

4

Asani Redwood

112

4

Hammond Russell

102

4

Nate Gabriel

48

3

Edward Vesterinen

46

2

Elijah Kinsler

18

1

Derek Berlitz

15

2

Makai Byerson

3

1
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Games

Trey Lathan

212

4

Josiah Trotter

192

4

Tyrin Bradley

169

4

Ty French

108

4

Ben Cutter

86

4

Reid Carrico

56

3

Caden Biser

29

3

Taurus Simmons

10

1
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Games

Anthony Wilson

260

4

Jaheem Joseph

227

4

Aubrey Burks

185

4

Keke Tarnue

26

3

Zae Jennings

14

1

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

14

1

Zae Jennings

14

1
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Games

Ayden Garnes

212

4

Garnett Hollis

194

4

Dontez Fagan

89

4

Jacolby Spells

53

2

TJ Crandall

50

3

Rodney Gallagher

29

3
*=Started the game.

----------

