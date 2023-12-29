West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: North Carolina
So here is who played and how much against North Carolina.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Garrett Greene*
|
54
|
23
|
31
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
3
|
3
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jahiem White *
|
39
|
18
|
21
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
16
|
6
|
10
|
DJ Oliver
|
2
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Traylon Ray*
|
52
|
23
|
29
|
Hudson Clement*
|
51
|
24
|
27
|
Rodney Gallagher*
|
27
|
8
|
19
|
Devin Carter
|
15
|
6
|
9
|
EJ Horton
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
Jarel Williams
|
4
|
3
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kole Taylor*
|
51
|
23
|
28
|
Treylan Davis
|
18
|
12
|
6
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tomas Rimac*
|
57
|
26
|
31
|
Brandon Yates*
|
57
|
26
|
31
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard*
|
57
|
26
|
31
|
Wyatt Milum*
|
56
|
25
|
31
|
Doug Nester*
|
42
|
20
|
22
|
Nick Malone
|
19
|
9
|
10
|
Johnny Williams
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Sullivan Weidman
|
1
|
0
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
45
|
19
|
26
|
Eddie Vesterinen*
|
42
|
15
|
27
|
Jalen Thornton
|
36
|
15
|
21
|
Fatorma Mulbah*
|
25
|
12
|
13
|
Sean Martin*
|
21
|
8
|
13
|
Asani Redwood
|
17
|
6
|
11
|
Hammond Russell
|
17
|
11
|
6
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
Corey McIntyre
|
2
|
0
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Lee Kpogba*
|
72
|
30
|
42
|
Jared Bartlett*
|
50
|
21
|
29
|
Ben Cutter
|
38
|
20
|
18
|
Caden Biser*
|
34
|
10
|
24
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
25
|
12
|
13
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Anthony Wilson*
|
72
|
30
|
42
|
Aubrey Burks*
|
67
|
29
|
38
|
Marcis Floyd*
|
66
|
26
|
40
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Beanie Bishop*
|
72
|
30
|
42
|
Malachi Ruffin*
|
72
|
30
|
42
|
Jacolby Spells
|
8
|
2
|
6
