West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: North Carolina

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against North Carolina.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Garrett Greene*

54

23

31

Nicco Marchiol

3

3

0
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

Jahiem White *

39

18

21

Jaylen Anderson

16

6

10

DJ Oliver

2

2

0
*=Started the game.
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Traylon Ray*

52

23

29

Hudson Clement*

51

24

27

Rodney Gallagher*

27

8

19

Devin Carter

15

6

9

EJ Horton

5

2

3

Jarel Williams

4

3

1
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kole Taylor*

51

23

28

Treylan Davis

18

12

6
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tomas Rimac*

57

26

31

Brandon Yates*

57

26

31

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

57

26

31

Wyatt Milum*

56

25

31

Doug Nester*

42

20

22

Nick Malone

19

9

10

Johnny Williams

1

1

0

Sullivan Weidman

1

0

1
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tomiwa Durojaiye

45

19

26

Eddie Vesterinen*

42

15

27

Jalen Thornton

36

15

21

Fatorma Mulbah*

25

12

13

Sean Martin*

21

8

13

Asani Redwood

17

6

11

Hammond Russell

17

11

6

Davoan Hawkins

11

4

7

Corey McIntyre

2

0

2
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Lee Kpogba*

72

30

42

Jared Bartlett*

50

21

29

Ben Cutter

38

20

18

Caden Biser*

34

10

24

Tyrin Bradley

25

12

13
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Run Pass

Anthony Wilson*

72

30

42

Aubrey Burks*

67

29

38

Marcis Floyd*

66

26

40
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Beanie Bishop*

72

30

42

Malachi Ruffin*

72

30

42

Jacolby Spells

8

2

6
*=Started the game.

