Published Dec 16, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Regular season
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much during the 12-game season.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Garrett Greene

691

10

Nicco Marchiol

175

8

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

CJ Donaldson

452

12

Jahiem White

408

12

Jaylen Anderson

29

4

Trae'Von Dunbar

3

1

Diore Hubbard

3

2

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Hudson Clement

631

11

Rodney Gallagher

429

12

Traylon Ray

422

10

Justin Robinson

315

10

Preston Fox

291

11

Jaden Bray

116

5

Ric'Darious Farmer

88

10

Jarel Williams

37

5

CJ Cole

10

2

Dom Collins

1

1

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Kole Taylor

686

12

Treylan Davis

304

12

Jack Sammarco

84

11

Colin McBee

1

7

Will Dixon

1

1

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Tomas Rimac

856

12

Nick Malone

848

12

Ja'Quay Hubbard

844

12

Brandon Yates

785

12

Wyatt Milum

706

11

Johnny Williams

160

6

Landen Livingston

81

6

Sullivan Weidman

33

6

Xavier Bausley

24

6

Nick Krahe

5

2

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Sean Martin

556

12

TJ Jackson

478

12

Fatorma Mulbah

464

12

Asani Redwood

359

12

Hammond Russell

305

12

Nate Gabriel

118

11

Edward Vesterinen

46

2

Elijah Kinsler

24

2

Derek Berlitz

18

3

Taurus Simmons

13

2

Makai Byerson

3

1

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Josiah Trotter

628

12

Trey Lathan

620

12

Tyrin Bradley

513

12

Ty French

315

12

Reid Carrico

264

11

Ben Cutter

171

12

Caden Biser

29

3

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Anthony Wilson

753

12

Jaheem Joseph

676

12

Keke Tarnue

388

10

Aubrey Burks

219

6

Israel Boyce

125

7

Zae Jennings

27

3

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

25

3

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Garnett Hollis

610

12

Dontez Fagan

470

12

Ayden Garnes

308

6

TJ Crandall

123

8

Jacolby Spells

121

7

Rodney Gallagher

29

3

----------

