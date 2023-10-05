West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Through Five Games
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much through the first five games of the season.
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Garrett Greene
|
183
|
4
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
173
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
CJ Donaldson
|
192
|
5
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
91
|
4
|
Jaheim White
|
52
|
4
|
Justin Johnson
|
24
|
3
|
DJ Oliver
|
15
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Devin Carter
|
198
|
4
|
Cortez Braham
|
151
|
4
|
Hudson Clement
|
149
|
5
|
Preston Fox
|
143
|
5
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
81
|
5
|
Jeremiah Aaron
|
55
|
2
|
Traylon Ray
|
52
|
4
|
Ja'Shaun Poke
|
29
|
1
|
Jarel Williams
|
15
|
5
|
CJ Cole
|
16
|
1
|
EJ Horton
|
14
|
3
|
Noah Massey
|
9
|
1
|
Tyler Evans
|
7
|
1
|
Taran Fitzpatrick
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Kole Taylor
|
237
|
5
|
Treylan Davis
|
167
|
5
|
Victor Wikstrom
|
19
|
3
|
Will Dixon
|
6
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Brandon Yates
|
313
|
5
|
Doug Nester
|
311
|
5
|
Zach Frazier
|
304
|
5
|
Tomas Rimac
|
300
|
5
|
Wyatt Milum
|
272
|
5
|
Nick Malone
|
85
|
5
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
73
|
4
|
Sully Weidman
|
31
|
1
|
Landen Livingston
|
24
|
1
|
Johnny Williams
|
24
|
1
|
Bryce Biggs
|
24
|
1
|
Nick Krahe
|
18
|
1
|
Cooper Young
|
12
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Edward Vesterinen
|
220
|
5
|
Sean Martin
|
217
|
5
|
Mike Lockhart
|
190
|
5
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
85
|
5
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
80
|
5
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
58
|
5
|
Jalen Thornton
|
56
|
5
|
Asani Redwood
|
45
|
3
|
Hammond Russell
|
34
|
5
|
Taurus Simmons
|
13
|
1
|
Corey McIntyre
|
12
|
1
|
Zeiqui Lawton
|
4
|
1
|
DJ Cotton
|
2
|
1
|
Harry Hilvert
|
2
|
1
|
Derek Berlitz
|
2
|
1
|
Oryend Fisher
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Lee Kpogba
|
282
|
5
|
Tray Lathan
|
264
|
5
|
Jared Bartlett
|
226
|
5
|
Lance Dixon
|
151
|
5
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
138
|
5
|
Hershey McLaurin
|
130
|
5
|
Ben Cutter
|
84
|
3
|
Jairo Faverus
|
27
|
2
|
Caden Biser
|
3
|
1
|
Raleigh Collins
|
2
|
1
|
James Heard
|
1
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Anthony Wilson
|
287
|
5
|
Aubrey Burks
|
256
|
5
|
Marcis Floyd
|
138
|
3
|
Keyshawn Cobb
|
75
|
2
|
Avery Wilcox
|
12
|
1
|
Josiah Jackson
|
6
|
1
|
Christion Stokes
|
4
|
1
|
Aden Nelson
|
3
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Beanie Bishop
|
324
|
5
|
Malachi Ruffin
|
261
|
5
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
58
|
2
|
Jacolby Spells
|
35
|
3
|
Montre Miller
|
12
|
1
|
Jordan Jackson
|
3
|
1
