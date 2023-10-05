News More News
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Through Five Games

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much through the first five games of the season.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Games

Garrett Greene

183

4

Nicco Marchiol

173

4
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Games

CJ Donaldson

192

5

Jaylen Anderson

91

4

Jaheim White

52

4

Justin Johnson

24

3

DJ Oliver

15

1
*=Started the game.

Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Games

Devin Carter

198

4

Cortez Braham

151

4

Hudson Clement

149

5

Preston Fox

143

5

Rodney Gallagher

81

5

Jeremiah Aaron

55

2

Traylon Ray

52

4

Ja'Shaun Poke

29

1

Jarel Williams

15

5

CJ Cole

16

1

EJ Horton

14

3

Noah Massey

9

1

Tyler Evans

7

1

Taran Fitzpatrick

2

1
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Games

Kole Taylor

237

5

Treylan Davis

167

5

Victor Wikstrom

19

3

Will Dixon

6

1
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Brandon Yates

313

5

Doug Nester

311

5

Zach Frazier

304

5

Tomas Rimac

300

5

Wyatt Milum

272

5

Nick Malone

85

5

Ja'Quay Hubbard

73

4

Sully Weidman

31

1

Landen Livingston

24

1

Johnny Williams

24

1

Bryce Biggs

24

1

Nick Krahe

18

1

Cooper Young

12

1
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Edward Vesterinen

220

5

Sean Martin

217

5

Mike Lockhart

190

5

Tomiwa Durojaiye

85

5

Fatorma Mulbah

80

5

Davoan Hawkins

58

5

Jalen Thornton

56

5

Asani Redwood

45

3

Hammond Russell

34

5

Taurus Simmons

13

1

Corey McIntyre

12

1

Zeiqui Lawton

4

1

DJ Cotton

2

1

Harry Hilvert

2

1

Derek Berlitz

2

1

Oryend Fisher

2

1
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Games

Lee Kpogba

282

5

Tray Lathan

264

5

Jared Bartlett

226

5

Lance Dixon

151

5

Tyrin Bradley

138

5

Hershey McLaurin

130

5

Ben Cutter

84

3

Jairo Faverus

27

2

Caden Biser

3

1

Raleigh Collins

2

1

James Heard

1

1
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Games

Anthony Wilson

287

5

Aubrey Burks

256

5

Marcis Floyd

138

3

Keyshawn Cobb

75

2

Avery Wilcox

12

1

Josiah Jackson

6

1

Christion Stokes

4

1

Aden Nelson

3

1
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Games

Beanie Bishop

324

5

Malachi Ruffin

261

5

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

58

2

Jacolby Spells

35

3

Montre Miller

12

1

Jordan Jackson

3

1
*=Started the game.

