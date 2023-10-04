News More News
PFF: West Virginia football's grades five weeks into the season

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how every Mountaineer has performed in the first five weeks of the 2023 season, including both offensive and defensive players.

You can find an explanation of the grading system below the article.


OFFENSE:

Player Position Grade

Jahiem White

HB

81.2

Garrett Greene

QB

80.3

Bryce Biggs

G

79.0

Wyatt Milum

T

78.6

Doug Nester

T

78.2

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

77.1

C.J. Cole

WR

76.3

Hudson Clement

WR

76.0

Landen Livingston

C

75.9

EJ Horton

WR

70.3

Tomas Rimac

G

68.7

Zach Frazier

C

68.2

Ja'Quay Hubbard

G

67.0

DJ Oliver

HB

66.7

Jaylen Anderson

HB

66.0

Brandon Yates

G

64.8

Nicco Marchiol

QB

64.0

Kole Taylor

TE

63.6

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

63.2

Ja'Shaun Poke

WR

61.8

Devin Carter

WR

61.5

Nick Malone

T

60.2

Luke Hamilton

FB

60.2

Johnny Williams IV

T

60.1

Taran Fitzpatrick*

WR

60.0

Nick Krahe

T

59.9

Colin McBee*

FB

59.8

Sullivan Weidman

G

59.4

Tyler Evans*

WR

56.8

Preston Fox

WR

55.5

Noah Massey*

WR

55.2

Victor Wikstrom

TE

54.7

Cooper Young

C

52.8

Treylan Davis

TE

50.5

Cortez Braham

WR

50.3

Will Dixon*

TE

49.1

Traylon Ray

WR

48.6

Jeremiah Aaron

WR

48.1

Jarel Williams

WR

47.6

Rodney Gallagher III

WR

47.0
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer on the season.

DEFENSE:

Player Position Grade

Zeiqui Lawton*

DL

84.9

Beanie Bishop Jr.

CB

80.1

Taurus Simmons

DL

78.3

Fatorma Mulbah

DL

77.4

Marcis Floyd

S

75.1

Malachi Ruffin

CB

74.3

Hershey McLaurin

LB

73.9

Avery Wilcox

S

71.7

Jairo Faverus

LB

71.5

Davoan Hawkins

DL

71.0

Edward Vesterinen

DL

70.7

Oryend Fisher*

DL

70.3

Christion Stokes*

S

70.2

Jacolby Spells

CB

69.7

Sean Martin

DL

69.6

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DL

69.4

Harry Hilvert*

DL

68.7

Jared Bartlett

DL

66.6

Trey Lathan

LB

66.4

Corey McIntyre Jr.

DL

63.9

Lee Kpogba

LB

63.6

Hammond Russell IV

DL

63.5

Josiah Jackson*

S

63.6

Tyrin Bradley

DL

63.1

Mike Lockhart

DL

63.0

DJ Cotton*

DL

62.7

Jalen Thornton

DL

62.5

Ben Cutter

LB

61.1

Caden Biser*

LB

60.9

Derek Berlitz*

DL

60.6

Aubrey Burks

S

60.6

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson*

CB

60.3

James Heard Jr.*

DL

60.1

Raleigh Collins III*

CB

60.0

Jordan Jackson*

CB

60.0

Anthony Wilson

S

58.6

Asani Redwood

DL

57.4

Lance Dixon

S

56.4

Montre Miller

CB

50.4

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

CB

41.2

Keyshawn Cobb

S

29.7
*Played 10 snaps or fewer on the season.

On every play, a PFF analyst grades each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

