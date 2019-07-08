West Virginia will travel to Arlington, Texas for the annual Big 12 Conference Football Media Days July 15-16 and the program will be represented by four players.

Those players will be redshirt senior offensive tackle Colton McKivitz, redshirt junior wide receiver T.J. Simmons, redshirt senior cornerback Keith Washington and senior defensive end Reese Donahue.

McKivitz has been a three-year starter for the program with 35 career starts under his belt while appearing in 38 games during that span as an offensive tackle. The Ohio native has been a two-time all-Big 12 honorable mention selection and is projected to be not only the centerpiece to the Mountaineers offensive line but one of the best in the league.

Now in his second season with the program after transferring from Alabama, Simmons is the most experienced returning pass catcher on the roster. The Alabama native started six games last season while appearing in all 12 making 28 catches for 341 yards and a score.

Donahue has played all three years of his career with West Virginia as the in-state native has been a contributor on the defensive line during his time. He's made 25 starts during those two years while playing in 37 career games.

The second transfer on the list, Washington came over from the junior college ranks after spending time at Michigan. He was one of the most consistent performers on the team last season grading out with high marks from Pro Football Focus and earning all-Big 12 honorable mention honors. He finished with 40 tackles and two interceptions.

This will be the first Big 12 Media Days under new head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers will be showcased July 16.

----------

