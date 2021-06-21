West Virginia Mountaineers land 2022 four-star QB Marchiol

The Rivals.com four-star prospect had also taken official visits to Arizona State and Michigan State, but the trip to Morgantown ended up being the difference maker.

Marchiol, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, had been previously committed to Florida State but opened up the process at the beginning of the month and the Mountaineers immediately became a strong option.

It’s a day after West Virginia Day, but there is plenty of celebration in the hills of the Mountain State after landing a major commitment from Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol .

Marchiol had a long list of scholarship offers, but West Virginia was able to make up ground in a hurry when the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer in May.

Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan along with head coach Neal Brown served as the primary point men in the process and were able to build a strong connection with the Arizona based signal caller. The draw to the program was the offense as well as the opportunity to compete early in his career.

Originally from Colorado, Marchiol became one of the hottest quarterbacks on the market once he elected to back off his pledge and gives the Mountaineers a major impact player at the position.

Outside of the school mentioned above, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, TCU, LSU, Georgia and a long list of other programs had extended scholarship offers.

The commitment is the lone quarterback pledge that the Mountaineers are expected to take in the 2022 class and represents the first four-star pledge at the position since David Sills in the 2015 class.

It’s the first four-star commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 cycle although several others are highly interested in the program. Overall, Marchiol becomes the eighth pledge in the class.

WVSports.com will have more on Marchiol in the near future.