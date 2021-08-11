West Virginia Mountaineers: Looking back: Tavon Austin
Tavon Austin is a football player that has always just had "it," regardless of how you define what exactly "it," is.
Sometimes you just have a feeling that a player will impact a program from the minute they announce their commitment and Austin was one of those when he tabbed West Virginia as his college choice in early January of his senior season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news