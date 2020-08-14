The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added yet another off-season transfer in former Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Zack Dobson.

Dobson, 5-foot-8, 164-pounds, played in 17 games during his two seasons with the Blue Raiders including making seven starts during that time. He recorded 31 receptions for 413 yards and 7 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also accounting for 327 yards and a score rushing.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect was considered one of the most dynamic players on the Middle Tennessee State offense considering his overall versatility.