The age of ESPN+ has arrived.

That might be a tad bit dramatic, but at least throughout the hills of West Virginia the program had its first taste of what life with the new streaming platform will resemble.

The Mountaineers football game with Kansas was accessible only on the digital network and it certainly won’t be the last game featured there.

West Virginia will play at least one football game annually on the subscription-based streaming service beginning next season, although that is expected to be the non-conference tier three matchup which is more often than not against an FCS program.