West Virginia wanted to find at least one more cover safety to help round out the secondary and the commitment of Georgia Southern transfer Anthony Wilson should fit that bill.

Wilson, 5-foot-10, 210-pounds, played over 2,500 snaps during his time with the Eagles and is coming off one of the most productive seasons in the country at safety with 101 tackles and an interception.

Upon entering the transfer portal April 13, Wilson received interest from a long list of programs including West Virginia, Louisville, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Central Florida, Minnesota, Cincinnati and more.