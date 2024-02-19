West Virginia has addressed the biggest need on the roster through the transfer portal with the addition of Northwestern defensive back Jaheem Joseph.

Joseph, 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers Feb. 10 and things moved quickly between the two with him committing just nine days later.

The Miami native is coming off his most productive season on the field this past year with the Wildcats where he recorded 24 tackles and 3 interceptions. Overall, he had 38 tackles and 3 interceptions across his four seasons with Northwestern as a versatile defensive back.