West Virginia has made a significant addition to the current basketball roster with a commitment from prized Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez.

Perez, 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, was named the MAAC Pre-Season Player of the Year after averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game during his lone season with the Jaspers. The talented guard entered the transfer portal Oct. 25 and immediately became a hot commodity.