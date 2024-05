The West Virginia football program has addressed one of the remaining needs on the roster with a commitment from Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Justin Robinson.

Robinson, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, gives the Mountaineers the big outside pass catching wide receiver that the program has been looking to add all off-season.

The Georgia native has spent four years at the college level between two-year stints at Georgia and then Mississippi State and has been productive when given opportunities over the course of his 32 games.