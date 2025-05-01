West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Kannon Katzer

Katzer, 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, entered the transfer portal in February after a breakout campaign with the Bulldogs where he rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 per carry. He also hauled in 21 catches for 301 yards and 3 scores.

Katzer started his career at Washington State where he walked onto the football program. After not seeing the field in his first year, Katzer had 6 carries for 54 yards the following 2022 season.

Katzer then spent the next season at Citrus College where he rushed for 975 yards and 16 touchdowns which led him to Ferris State.

The Washington native took an official visit to West Virginia April 30 and committed to the football program after receiving a scholarship offer earlier in the week.

Katzer has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.

The explosive back becomes the second running back addition out of the transfer portal this spring joining SMU running back Jaylon Knighton. He’s the third total transfer addition at the position.

The data:

While the in-depth statistics aren’t tracked for Ferris State on PFF, Katzer is coming off a season where he filled the stat sheet with 1,429 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns. As a running back, Katzer averaged almost nine yards per carry across 128 carries showcasing the dynamic element to his game. A speedy option, Katzer became a priority for the Mountaineers and the official visit was able to seal the deal bringing some more speed to the running back room.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia is now up to six running backs in the position room which is much better than where they were just a few short days ago. Katzer brings a speed element to the position and success at multiple stops at Citrus College and Ferris State. He began his career as a walk-on at Washington State and performed well when given an opportunity but now will look to make the most of his second chance at the power four level. Katzer brings valuable experience and helps to round out what has become a rather interesting running back room after recent additions to the program.

Recruiting the position:

I might be overstepping my boundaries here given what all has unfolded this off-season but it seems with the addition of Katzer along with Jaylan Knighton it likely brings a close to additions in the running back room. The Mountaineers are now up to six with the two additions and while the coaching staff has proven that they aren’t going to turn away good players at any spot it seems that others have moved to the forefront when it comes to priority needs with this addition.