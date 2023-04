West Virginia has started the process of rebuilding the basketball roster and the program added a big piece to that puzzle with a commitment from Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa.

Kriisa, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, spent three seasons with the Wildcats and is coming off a year where he averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game as a true point guard. He also shot 37-percent from both the field and from three while starting a total of 34 of the 35 Arizona games last season.

The Estonian product was one of the most highly recruited point guards in the transfer portal but ultimately selected the Mountaineers over both Xavier and Nebraska. Kriisa visited Morgantown at the end of March and then took an official visit to Nebraska prior to making his choice.