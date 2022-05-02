West Virginia has utilized the transfer portal yet again to address a need on the roster with a commitment from former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart.

Lockhart, 6-foot-4, 302-pounds, played three seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering his name into the transfer portal in late February and garnering a number of scholarship offers.

West Virginia was one of those and things moved relatively quickly between the two parties with both defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach AJ Jackson serving as the leads. Those two were the primary contacts for Lockhart and that interest led to an official visit.