West Virginia must use recruiting to fix it this time around
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is stuck with the challenge of fixing it yet again.
The Mountaineers competed but fell short this past season more often than not and now a bulk of that roster is turning over with potential for even more.
That means that recruiting will become paramount in replacing that production.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news