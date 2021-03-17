WVSports - West Virginia now up to speed on problems Morehead State presents

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins didn’t know much about NCAA first round opponent Morehead State when the pairings were announced but a lot can change in a few days.

Huggins spent time examining what the Eagles do on both ends of the floor and has been impressed with what the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region does on the defensive end. Morehead State allows only 64.0 points per game, good for 29th nationally and clearly takes pride in that department.

“It’s not pack line, but it certainly has a pack line likeness. When you catch the ball, you have to understand you have ten eyes on you,” Huggins said. “They’re going to guard the guy with the ball and really gap everything and try not to give up any penetration. They’re going to try to make you shoot the ball over top of them and we have got to do a good job moving them.”

That means passing the ball and spacing the floor with shooters could be effective in that department as long as the Mountaineers can make their shots. Freshman Johni Broome is the centerpiece to the Eagles attack and has helped make them one of the hottest teams in the nation with a 19-1 record in 2021.

Broome averages 13.9 points and 9 rebounds per game after being named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and will be matched up against the more seasoned junior Derek Culver who put together a strong campaign of his own.

“He reminds me of Chris Bosh. He’s got that kind of push shot that he gets away really quickly and he shares the ball in the post, which is important,” Huggins said. “He doesn’t get gang guarded because he is a good passer. You hope that Derek’s experience and physicality would bode well for him and us.”

Morehead State surrounds Broome with capable shooters including a pair of junior guards that average in double figures that can force defenses into trouble if they get caught helping so it will be important to be wary of all areas of their offensive attack.

“They have a couple of guys that can shoot it, catch and shoot really well. Great big that really takes his time, he’s patient in the post,” sophomore Deuce McBride said. “I think they play really well together. They share the ball well.”

It is the first time that West Virginia has been seeded on the three line since losing to No. 14 Stephen F. Austin during the 2016 tournament. That team had plenty of potential but was undone by what Huggins describes as simply overlooking a good mid-major opponent.

It wasn’t for lack of preparation as the coaches reminded them multiple times and broke things down on film what the Lumberjacks could do. The same could be true with this Eagles team if the Mountaineers aren’t focused on the task at hand.

“But this is an entirely different group. This is not the same group,” Huggins said.

Tipoff is set for 9:50 p.m. with the game set to be televised on truTV. The winner will advance to square off against the winner of the No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse game.