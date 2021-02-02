WVSports - West Virginia OL Briason Mays enters the transfer portal

West Virginia redshirt sophomore Briason Mays has entered the NCAA transfer portal per a source.

Mays started 11 games over the past two seasons between playing the center and offensive tackle positions but elected to enter his name into the portal.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect was part of the 2018 class and had developed into a valuable swing piece on the offensive line with the ability to fill multiple slots.

The news was first reported by Rivals.com.

Mays becomes the tenth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this cycle while the Mountaineers have added one in offensive lineman Doug Nester.

Mays, a native of Tennessee, will have three seasons left in his career and still has the option to remove his name if he chooses to do so.