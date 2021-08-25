West Virginia OL Frazier ready for new role

Zach Frazier was the first true freshman offensive lineman to start at West Virginia in over 40-years.

But the Fairmont product didn’t just start, he was effective seeing 628 snaps of action across ten games and allowing only a single sack as he played primarily offensive guard. That would be impressive enough but when you consider the disruptions caused by COVID-19 it’s even more eye-catching.

The fact that Frazier played isn’t necessarily surprising considering how physically prepared he was for the next level, but it was the sheer number of snaps and his overall utilization that stood out.

And that was without the benefit of being in the off-season program after arriving in the summer prior to the very unconventional 2020 season.

“Having this off-season definitely helped me out. I got a lot stronger just from the off-season weight training program with coach Mike (Joseph) and all the strength staff. I can definitely tell a difference just with understanding the game and the playbook and the plays on a whole different level,” he said.

Frazier quickly settled into a role last season but it didn’t take long to realize the jump in competition that the college level provided compared to his days at Fairmont Senior.

Players were faster, bigger, stronger and it required more knowledge in order to do many of the same things that he was already doing the year before.

“It’s a lot deeper than high school football,” he said.

Now, Frazier is set to take another step as the team’s starting center. The biggest adjustment between the two positions has been in the realm of communication where Frazier is now charged with making sure everybody up front is on the same page at all times.

“Even if I don’t make the correct call I have to make sure we’re all wrong together so that it works out better that way,” he said.

It’s an element that hasn’t come natural for Frazier but he has been working on it and learning that over-communicating beats the alternative. And the proof is in the fact that you never want free hitters coming on anyone due to a mishap.

Expectations are high for Frazier in year two, but he believes he is ready to take that step. And given his history at this level, I don’t think many are going to be doubting him.