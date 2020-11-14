WVSports - West Virginia prepares for another dual-threat challenge in QB Duggan

West Virginia is getting used to see dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference. But this week against TCU might present one of the most difficult challenges yet on that front.

That’s because Horned Frogs signal caller Max Duggan has become a significant part of the rushing attack for Gary Patterson’s team. So much so that across six games he leads the team in rushing with 417 yards and has a majority of run plays designed for him in each game.

Duggan leads the team with 54 carries on the season, but only 16 of those have come in scrambling situations highlighting how he is a factor in that part of the offense.

So how effective has he been?

Duggan paces the Frogs in touchdown runs and has 13 runs over 10+ yards, almost eclipsing the entire total for the running back room with 16. His 81-yard touchdown run against Texas Tech a week ago is the longest of the entire year and he is tied for the lead in forcing missed tackles.

That doesn’t even take into account what Duggan has been able to do with his arm as he’s completing around 64-percent of his passes with 5 touchdowns and 1,120 yards.

West Virginia has had mixed results with quarterbacks that can use their feet as weapons through seven games, but was able to hold Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who Duggan profiles similarly to, to only 45 yards on 10 carries. The bulk of those came in designed situations.

But the defense struggled at times earlier in the year against Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi, who picked up 46 of his 54 yards in scramble situations.

“There’s a reason why people have running quarterbacks,” coach Neal Brown said. “It’s harder to defend.”

Still even with the similarities in playing style between Ehlinger and Duggan, that can’t really help the Mountaineers prepare for what they could see this weekend due to the differences in scheme. Still, the defensive coaches are preparing for what they could see with Duggan.

“Some of them look like scrambles which are designed quarterback draws,” assistant Jordan Lesley said.

The threat of the run is going to force the Mountaineers to prepare for both scenarios whether it is designed runs or instances in the passing game where Duggan can take off a run. That means putting the defense in those situations at practice and getting at least one more guy in the box to account for him.

That also forces those at the second level to close up once the ball is across the line of scrimmage and rally to the football. Depending on the coverage those defensive backs are playing, it means that they will need to react to help in the quarterback run game while still plastering to wide receivers to avoid any big plays down the field.

“We’ve got to make sure we get our eyes on the receiver and tracking where he goes,” secondary coach Jahmile Addae said. “It’s going to be on us to work through the whistle and try to contain him.”

So much of the TCU offense runs through Duggan and the trick for West Virginia will be to stop it.