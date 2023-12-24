West Virginia is going to face some unknown when taking on North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

For one, the Tarheels will be starting redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Harrell.

During this past season with the Tar Heels, Harrell completed just 4-6 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 50 yards on 5 attempts along with a score.

The redshirt freshman had only 7 passing dropbacks on the season but wasn't afraid to push the ball down the field with an average depth of target of 15.7 yards. He completed all of his passes this season against FCS opponent Campbell.

He attempted only three passes against FBS opponents this season.

So, the Mountaineers are going back to look at his high school tape where Harrell posted 2,532 yards and 39 touchdowns on 142-203 (70%) passing as a senior while leading Thompson to a 13-1 record and the state championship.

A two-time state champion, Harrell completed 371-of-515 passes (72%) for 6,100 yards and 81 touchdowns with only six interceptions over his final two prep seasons. He also rushed for 680 yards and nine touchdowns earning first-team all-state in both years.

“When you think of him two things stick out. First of all, he’s really fast. He’s a big kid that’s really fast,” head coach Neal Brown said. “And second thing is he throws the deep ball really well.”

Harrell shows the ability to throw post posts and go routes well and North Carolina is equipped with big-bodied wide receivers that can make plays down the field. The coaching staff won’t know if the offense remains the same, but Brown expects to see some quarterback run game and throwing it down the field off play-action looks with what Harrell brings to the table.

That means that the Mountaineers have to be prepared for his dual-threat ability.

One player that the Tarheels will have is running back Omarion Hampton who has rushed for 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns for an average of over 6 yards per carry. Hampton figures to be a big part of what the Tarheels try to do in the game and they’re a team that has relied on running the football.

“Getting off blocks and tackling an all-American running back over and over,” co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown said. “That’s going to be our focus and we’ll be ready for the challenge.”

With all the unknowns, West Virginia is trying to figure out who North Carolina is offensively and what they like to do instead of focusing on the personnel. That means looking at their scheme and what they have called in certain situations over the course of the year.

Due to injuries, the Tarheels will be down on the number of tight ends available which means that how they typically have used certain sets for the run game and then flex out into passing situations could be altered. But Brown expects to see some tight ends in the game even if it’s extra offensive linemen.

“We’re going to prepare for that,” Brown said.

The Tarheels have recruited very well over the past couple of seasons and even being down some players they will be plenty talented on the offensive side of the ball.

“We’re going to see some pretty good players,” Brown said.











