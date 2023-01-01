West Virginia has plenty of needs across the 2023 roster but the coaching staff doesn’t intend to pursue a transfer quarterback this off-season.

“No, we will not add one. We don’t have any intention,” head coach Neal Brown said.

The coaching staff has gone into the transfer portal multiple times for starters beginning with Austin Kendall during the first season before transitioning to Jarret Doege. Last off-season, the program allowed the young quarterbacks to battle it out before electing to add JT Daniels to the roster after spring ball.

“We’ve done the portal thing; we’ve done the transfer thing and we’re in the mode we’re going to develop the guys we have here,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers will rely on redshirt junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol with the intention of allowing the pair to battle it out in the spring for the starting role. True freshman Sean Boyle will represent the third quarterback as he plans to enroll in January.

Greene supplanted JT Daniels against Oklahoma and finished as the starter over the final two games of last season. But Marchiol was called upon to finish the win over Oklahoma State.

Greene completed 35-63 passes for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air with 3 interceptions over the final three games. He also rushed for 183 yards and 4 scores showcasing his dual threat ability.

“Garrett I think has shown a lot of growth. He played well, wins the Oklahoma game, starts the Oklahoma State game,” Brown said.

Marchiol only completed 2-9 passes in that season finale after filling in for Greene but rushed for 32 yards and led the Mountaineers on several scoring drives. Still, it was his development over the course of the year that got the attention of Brown.

After enrolling in January, a season ago, Marchiol made major strides in the developmental program which put him in line to play toward the end of the season.

“Really pleased with his development,” Brown said.