West Virginia QB Doege looks ahead, not behind with bowls

Fifth-year senior quarterback Jarret Doege has only played in one bowl game during his career at two different schools and it wasn’t the fondest of memories.

That’s because Doege who completed 15-25 passes for 159-yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble was benched at halftime in the Liberty Bowl against Army. After being removed from the game, the Mountaineers would rally to beat the Black Knights with their backup finishing the game.

“I think he is very aware of that,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Brown believes that some of those struggles can be explained by how the preparation prior to the game unfolded and while Doege has taken full ownership of the performance, the Mountaineers have made some adjustments on that front. Because passing is so rhythm based, the program held four different throwing sessions to help that remain in place.

A season ago, the Mountaineers dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that shut down the program for a week and there was a break in preparation for the passing battery. That doesn’t seem like a big deal but Brown believes that it certainly didn’t help matters.

“We’ve done a better job staying in rhythm and we haven’t had to deal with some of the same issues we did last year,” Brown said.

It was a low point for Doege, but one that he has put in the rearview.

There wasn’t much of a choice if he wanted to move forward, but the signal caller isn’t letting that game hang over bowl preparation for this season. That game is in the past and nothing can be done about it.

“I think I put that one behind me a long time ago,” Doege said. “I’m going to go into this game and prepare like I usually prepare. Go in there with a great mind set and the mind set to win.”

Doege will play in his second bowl game, but will it be his final game for the Mountaineers? Because he has the ability to return for another season due to the extra year of eligibility granted to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that a sixth year could be on the table.

Those discussions have yet to occur with the coaching staff and Doege admits that he hasn’t made up his mind on what he could possibly do. However, his focus is squarely on the next contest.

“Just focus on the bowl game and see what happens after. Talk to coach Brown. I didn’t want to make this whole thing about me, more about winning the bowl game,” he said.

Regardless of what occurs following the game, for now Doege has placed his attention on putting together a much better performance than the one he did in the bowl game a year ago.

And if he manages to do that, perhaps those memories associated with bowl games can be a little bit more positive.