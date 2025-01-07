West Virginia RB signee Desinor flips to North Carolina State

West Virginia will not have one member of the 2025 class that signed in December join the football program as Coconut Creek (Fla.) Atlantic Community 2025 running back Deandre Desinor has flipped his pledge to North Carolina State.
Desinor, 5-foot-9, 168-pounds, signed with the Mountaineers Dec. 4 but requested his release from the football program sometime after.
That led to North Carolina State making a push and ultimately securing his commitment.
Desinor initially committed to the Mountaineers June 3 following an official visit to campus and remained that way until requesting his release. During his senior season, Desinor rushed for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Mountaineers now have 21 signed commitments in the 2025 class.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe