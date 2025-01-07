West Virginia RB signee Desinor flips to North Carolina State

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

West Virginia will not have one member of the 2025 class that signed in December join the football program as Coconut Creek (Fla.) Atlantic Community 2025 running back Deandre Desinor has flipped his pledge to North Carolina State. Desinor, 5-foot-9, 168-pounds, signed with the Mountaineers Dec. 4 but requested his release from the football program sometime after.

