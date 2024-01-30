West Virginia now has the entire 2024 football schedule after the Big 12 Conference released the dates of the nine league games.

The non-conference schedule was already previously in place with the Mountaineers opening the year in Morgantown against Penn State Aug. 31 and then will play host to Albany Sept. 7. The final portion of the non-conference slate will be a road trip to Pittsburgh for the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl Sept. 14.

And while the opponents and locations were known for the Big 12 Conference matchups, the Mountaineers now have the order.

West Virginia's Big 12 Conference home dates are Kansas (Sept. 21), Iowa State (Oct. 12), Kansas State (Oct. 19), Baylor (Nov. 16) and UCF (Nov. 23).

Road conference games are Oklahoma State (Oct. 5), at Arizona (Oct. 26), Cincinnati (Thursday/Friday/Saturday, Nov. 7/8/9) and Texas Tech (Nov. 30).

For West Virginia, the Mountaineers will have two bye weeks Sept. 28 and Nov. 2 and will not play uninterrupted consecutive road games in the 2024 campaign.

The top two finishers in the regular-season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.

West Virginia is looking to build on the 2023 season where the program finished 9-4 including a win over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.