West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the best player in college football.

Greene led the Mountaineers to a 9-4 record in 2023, He passed for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 772 rushing and 13 touchdowns.

Michael Penix of the University of Washington won the award in 2023. This year's winner will be announced following the conclusion of the season on the ESPN College Football Awards Show.