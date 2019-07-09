West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz has earned a preseason accolade.

The fifth-year senior was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team which was announced Tuesday afternoon and voted on by media representatives who cover the Big 12.

McKivitz, a three-year starter for the Mountaineers, has played in 38 games which includes 35 consecutive starts, leading the team.

The Jacobsburg, Ohio native is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and a three-time Academic All-Big 12 second-team selection.

He was also awarded the Iron Mountaineer Award for the second straight season prior to West Virginia's spring game in April which is “presented to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program,” according to a WVU press release.

READ: McKivitz settling in at left tackle, has goals in mind

McKivitz is the only West Virginia player selected to this year's Preseason All-Big 12 team and one of 10 seniors.