West Virginia's Wyatt Milum announces he's entering the NFL Draft

West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Mlium announced he will be entering the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Milum, a native of Kenova, W.Va., is a projected first or second round talent, with some draft projections having him being taken in the first 20 picks.

Milum thanks his family, coaches, and teammates in a statement he released on social media.

"To my coaches, thank you for always pushing me to be the best player I can be. Thank you for turning an 18-year-old kid into a man. I was blessed to have you as my coaches. Coach Brown, thank you for giving a kid from a small town in West Virginia, a chance to live out his dream and play college football," Milum said.

Milum manned the left tackle position at WVU and this year he was one of the best offensive linemen in the entire country.

According to Pro Football Focus, Milum had the best pass blocking grade out of any offensive lineman who played at least 20 percent of 1,024 snaps. Milum had a 91.7 pass blocking grade. His 89.7 run blocking grade was the fourth-best in the country among o-lineman, while his 91.0 overall offensive grade was third-best.

"Through the ups and downs, we always stuck together. I'm grateful to call my teammates my family and brothers. With that, I'll be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Go Mountaineers," Milum's statement read.

