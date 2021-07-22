West Virginia safety Addae now experienced, ready for versatile role

Alonzo Addae used his time wisely.

The New Hampshire transfer was forced to sit out after making the move to Morgantown which in many ways was a blessing in disguise as it allowed him to attack the preparation of playing at the highest level.

While it admittedly hurt that the Canadian import was stuck on the sidelines, he made the most of the opportunity by becoming more accustomed to the defense and changing his body.

“They put me in the developmental program here so I had a lot of time lifting, running and working on my body – things of that nature,” he said. “Rolling with the punches, rolling with adversity. Not being able to play but I’m still going to attack every day like I can.”

The process worked as Addae started all ten games for West Virginia in 2020 at free safety and racked up 66 tackles, a pair of interceptions and 7 passes defended. He became one of the staples of the defense for the Mountaineers and he was named a second-team all-Big 12 performer.

He graded out as the third best defender on the defense according to PFF across his 624 snaps, the most on the entire roster on that side of the ball.

Addae certainly didn’t look the part of an FCS transfer in his first taste of major college football but a big portion of that is the work that he did beforehand to put himself in that spot.

But now, with another off-season to even further his mastery of his craft expectations are high for where the sixth-year safety could be in the Mountaineers defensive scheme.

“I just have a much greater knowledge of this defense. Last year was my first year, a lot of the formations, motions and things of that nature it was my first time seeing that stuff at game speed,” Addae said. “But having a year under my belt and being more comfortable in the defense and seeing the pieces that surround me.”

Addae played primarily free safety last season but now has an understanding of what happens at the cat safety, corner and spear as well as the defense in general. Knowing that and where his help is and where the other pieces in the defense fit has given him even more confidence.

There also is the flexibility that if needed Addae could move around to different spots. He's already played cornerback during his time at New Hampshire.

“I pride myself on being able to play anywhere,” he said.

Addae is part of an older secondary returning for the Mountaineers and this off-season is all about those pieces continuing to evolve their game to make the defense even more complex as a whole.

“Being older, being more seasoned and having more time with the coverage calls and understanding the defense more definitely allows us to do different things and disguise different things and set ourselves up for success,” Addae said.