West Virginia set for another impressive group of official visitors
West Virginia is coming off a great start to hosting summer official visits by scoring three commitments from the first group of players that visited during the June 4-6 weekend. But there's little time to relax as another talented group is set to visit Morgantown for their official visits this coming weekend.
WVSports.com looks at the players expected on campus and the latest with their recruitments heading into the second official visit weekend of the summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news