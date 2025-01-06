West Virginia set to welcome back Travis Trickett to coaching staff

West Virginia is set to welcome back Travis Trickett to the coaching staff under head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Trickett, who previously served as the offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina from 2023-24, will return to Morgantown after serving as the inside wide receivers/tight ends coach from 2019-21.

Trickett, a graduate of West Virginia, got his coaching start as a student assistant with the Mountaineers from 2003-06.

He also has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Florida (2022), offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia State (2017-18), offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic (2016) and in the same role at Samford (2012-15).

Prior to that, Trickett was the tight ends coach at Samford in 2011 and a graduate assistant at both Florida State and Alabama.

Known as a strong recruiter, Trickett was involved with several high profile signees during his first stint with the Mountaineers.