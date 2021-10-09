West Virginia slaughtered by Baylor, 45-20

West Virginia will enter the bye week with plenty to mull over.

On the back of quarterback Gerry Bohanon, Baylor dominated West Virginia for all four quarters of Saturday's game. The Bears ultimately emerged with the 45-20 win.

From the opening whistle, Baylor was firing on all cylinders. On the second play of the game, Bohanon connected with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who wiggled through the Mountaineers’ defense and ran 75 yards down the field for a touchdown.

A 53-yard reception by wide receiver Sam James moved the Mountaineers deep into Bears territory on the following drive. Two plays later, a pass from quarterback Jarret Doege was deflected, but hauled in by wide receiver Sean Ryan for a score.

Baylor’s offense continued to put its foot on the gas, with Bohanon finding tight end Ben Sims for a 10-yard score soon after. A West Virginia drive was quickly stalled by an interception, and the Bears took advantage by adding a Bohanon rushing touchdown, bringing Baylor’s lead to 21-7.

Bohanon continued to pick apart the Mountaineers’ defense, finding Thornton for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Across the field, West Virginia could only counter with a Casey Legg field goal, which resulted in Baylor’s 28-10 advantage at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Mountaineers struck first as Legg connected from 23 yards out, trimming the gap. Head coach Neal Brown opted to attempt a surprise onside kick to gather momentum, but it was promptly recovered by the Bears.

With strong field position, it took Baylor only four plays to add another score, this time a 29-yard completion from Bohanon to Sims.

On their next offensive possession, Bears running back Abram Smith scampered for a 31-yard score, bringing Baylor's lead to 42-13.

Baylor continued to pile on, adding a 45-yard field goal with around 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

With the game all but over, reserve quarterback Garrett Greene guided the Mountaineers down the field. He would score on a 13-yard keeper with roughly four minutes remaining, but it was the last time West Virginia could find the end zone.

Baylor would ultimately burn out the clock, solidifying the Bears' 45-20 win.