West Virginia takes home opener over Ohio, off to best start since 1964

For the first time in 2025, West Virginia baseball played at home at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Morgantown.

For the eighth time in as many games, the Mountaineers would end on the right side of the scoreboard, turning in their second-highest scoring output of the season in an 8-4 win over Ohio on Wednesday.

WVU's offense got going in the first, as each of the first four Mountaineer batters reached base safely.

Armani Guzman started things off with a single, followed by a single from Logan Sauve, a double from Sam White, and a double from Kyle West, putting WVU in front 3-0 after just four batters coming to the plate.

WVU sent Mac Stiffler to the mound who had appeared briefly in two games, but he was making his first start of the year. He worked around a walk and an error in the first, keeping the Bobcats scoreless through the first three innings.

In the fourth, his lack of command would get him in trouble. Stiffler gave up a leadoff walk before a fielder's choice put runners on first and second with no outs for OU. Ohio's Tra Cassidy would lay down a bunt up the third base line and he would beat the throw at first to load the bases with no outs.

Stiffler got a fly out, but then the last batter he faced would put Ohio on the board as he issued a four-pitch walk.

In came Luke Lyman, who gave up a sacrifice fly as the run was charged to Stiffler before Lyman forced a pop-out to end the inning, as WVU's lead was cut to 4-2.

The Mountaineers got one of those two runs back in the bottom of the fourth as Logan Sauve singled to put the Mountaineers ahead 5-2.

Ohio added another run in the sixth inning as a wild pitch got by Sauve with the bases loaded and he couldn't throw the ball to first in time as the Bobcats scored on a strikeout.

WVU once again responded right back as Grant Hussey hit a home run to left. It was Hussey's first home run of the season and the 38th of his career, which continues to add to his school record. Sauve would double later in the inning, scoring Chase Swain from first and putting the Mountaineers ahead 7-3. The Mountaineers added an eighth run in the seventh, as Brodie Kresser scored Jace Rinehart on a sac-fly, Kresser's third RBI of the season.

Ohio loaded the bases in the eighth, and the Bobcats would scratch across one run during the inning before it ended on a double play, keeping WVU's lead at 8-4 to end the eighth.

The Mountaineers used eight pitchers on the afternoon, with Stiffler throwing the first 3.1 innings, while Tyler Hutson closed the final two innings of the game.

WVU's 8-0 start to the season is the best since 1964, surpassing the 1966 team that started 7-0.