Best Virginia, TBT to return to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 26, 2025 – The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event, announced today that Charleston, West Virginia will serve as one of the regional locations for the 2025 event.

Best Virginia, the West Virginia University alumni team, will return as the featured team in the eight-team West Virginia Regional.

The 2025 West Virginia Regional will be played at the Charleston Coliseum July 18-23.

This summer will be the third time Charleston has hosted a TBT regional, previously hosting in 2021 and 2022.

Best Virginia, now entering their sixth summer in TBT, will be led by general manager John Flowers.

“We’re excited that TBT is returning to West Virginia and to the great city of Charleston,” said

Best Virginia general manager John Flowers. “I know our fans in Charleston will show up and show out like they always have since my playing days at WVU. Last time Best Virginia played in Charleston, our fans gave our team the energy to beat the Elmore brothers and Herd That. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of gold and blue at the Charleston Coliseum this July. Not green!”

“Charleston has been an amazing host for TBT,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “The West

Virginia fan base has always been extraordinary and now it has the opportunity to host games all the way through the championship. We can’t wait to return this summer.”

“We are thrilled to welcome The Basketball Tournament (TBT), and the excitement and energy it brings, back to our Capital City,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We look forward to joining fans from across the region to watch Best Virginia compete in the 2025 West Virginia Regional—creating lasting memories and being part of the excitement that makes this event so incredible!”

Best Virginia will make additional roster announcements in the spring via their social media page, @finalfourcast.

The winner of the West Virginia Regional will advance to TBTs quarterfinals on July 28.

The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 Million championship game will be played on Sun. Aug. 3.

For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.

Tickets for the 2025 West Virginia Regional will go on sale on May 6.

Fans can sign up for ticket and team notifications at tbthoops.com/tickets/notifications.

For more information on this year’s TBT, visit tbthoops.com.