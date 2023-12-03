The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced today the West Virginia Mountaineers and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in the 22nd annual Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The game will be played on December 27th at 5:30 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium.

"We are excited to share the selection of West Virginia and North Carolina for this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl," said Danny Morrison, executive director of CSF," These two teams have amazing fan bases, and we are confident this matchup will provide a compelling game and memorable experiences for fans and players alike."

This marks West Virginia’s 40th bowl appearance, including 19 bowl games in the past 22 years. This is the third meeting between the two schools, all in bowl games, with each winning once. The first meeting took place in 1996, in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, and the last meeting took place in Charlotte in 2008.

WVU is 2-2 overall in games played in Bank of America Stadium. This marks the third time that WVU played in the Charlotte-based bowl game, winning 31-30 against North Carolina in 2008 (Meineke Car Care Bowl) and dropping a contest with Virginia in the inaugural Charlotte bowl game (Continental Tire Bowl) in 2002. The Mountaineers also split a pair of regular-season games in the stadium, defeating Tennessee, 40-14, in 2018, and dropping a 30-23 decision to East Carolina in 1999.

“We look forward to hosting two great college football programs in West Virginia and North Carolina as they represent the ACC and Big 12 in this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Joe Tuza, president of Duke’s Mayo. “We love bringing fans together through one of our favorite southern traditions – college football. In addition to what we know will be some great football, we’ll be creating memorable experiences for the teams, devoted fans, and the city of Charlotte at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the only bowl with “Twang”.

When available, information on tickets in the West Virginia allotment will be released separately.

Fans are encouraged to follow @WVUfootball and @WVUsports on social media and visit WVUsports.com for the most up-to-date information on West Virginia’s appearance in the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.