West Virginia vs. Arizona Computer Predictions

West Virginia and Oklahoma State face off at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday at noon. The Mountaineers are 1-0 in Big 12 play, while the Cowboys are 0-1 in league play.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — Basketball Power Index (BPI) currently gives Arizona a slight edge at a 62.9 percent chance to win over the Mountaineers. The projected point differential is +3.3 in favor of the Wildcats. Arizona is ranked 8th by BPI, while WVU is ranked 45th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives West Virginia a 56 percent chance to win on Tuesday. Their projected final score is West Virginia 71, Arizona 70, with the projected point differential at +1.5 in favor of WVU. Arizona is ranked 13th, while WVU is ranked 22nd according to the BartTorvik T-Rank.

KenPom — KenPom also slightly gives West Virginia an edge, giving them a 54 percent chance to win. They predict the Mountaineers will get the job done at home and beat the Wildcats 72-71. West Virginia is ranked 36th by KenPom, while Arizona is ranked 17th. It's important to note, though, that KenPom's numbers say WVU has the best home-court advantage in basketball.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, with the game will be televised on ESPN+.