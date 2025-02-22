West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Computer Predictions

West Virginia and No. 9 Texas Tech look to add another win to their respective resumés as the NCAA Tournament continues to draw closer.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — The Basketball Power Index gives Texas Tech an 82.9 percent chance to come out victorious on Saturday. The Red Raiders are favored by 9.9 points. TTU is ranked 10th in the latest BPI rankings, while WVU is ranked 47th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives West Virginia an 18 percent chance to win on Saturday, with the expected point differential of 8.6 in favor of the Red Raiders. The projected final score is 71-62 in favor of Texas Tech. WVU is ranked 33rd in the latest T-Rank rankings, while TTU is ranked 8th.

KenPom — KenPom gives West Virginia a 16 percent chance to come away with the road win. The Red Raiders are projected to win 73-62 on Saturday. Texas Tech is 8th in the latest KenPom rankings, while West Virginia is ranked 46th.

WVU leads the all-time series 18-10, and this is the first and only matchup between these two teams in the regular season. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.



