One thing that’s becoming abundantly clear is regardless of what unfolds over the rest of this season, next year the makeup of the West Virginia basketball team is going to look markedly different.

The Mountaineers are currently down to 11 scholarship players on the roster, not counting both Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien who do not count against the cap as one-time exempt super seniors.

Already West Virginia has lost two players with expected eligibility for next season with Taj Thweatt and Seny Ndiaye both entering the transfer portal.