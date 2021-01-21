WVSports - West Virginia WR Jennings entering transfer portal

West Virginia sophomore wide receiver Ali Jennings will be entering the transfer portal.

Jennings, 6-foot-1, 193-pounds, appeared in 7 games this past year after battling a pre-season hamstring injury that sidelined him for time in fall camp. He finished the season with 7 catches for 48 yards and a score while playing a total of 149 snaps. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, even starting 3, and finished with 19 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect signed with the Mountaineers out of Virginia and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt year.

Jennings announced the news on social media, but has yet to formally be entered into the portal.