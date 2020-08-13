To say recruiting has been different in 2020 would be quite the understatement.

The current recruiting class did not have the opportunity to take advantage of any of the early official visit window which runs from April-June, and haven’t even been able to take an unofficial visit since March 12.

That won’t change at least through the end of September and likely will go on longer as the recruiting dead period continues to be extended amidst concerns over COVID-19. Without the benefit of official visits, which are clearly far from settled, it only complicates things further when it comes to sorting out the process for recruits.