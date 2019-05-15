Ten players advanced from the NBA G League Elite Camp to the NBA Combine.

The ten that did were Marial Shayok (Iowa State), Terence Davis (Mississippi), O’Shae Brissett (Syracuse), Reggie Perry (Mississippi State), Tyler Cook (Iowa), DaQuan Jeffries (Tulsa), Cody Martin (Nevada), Tacko Fall (Central Florida), Jared Harper (Auburn) and Dewan Hernandez (Miami).

Not listed among those was West Virginia center Sagaba Konate.