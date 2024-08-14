Time is ticking when it comes for West Virginia to add to the 2024-25 hoops roster.

The Mountaineers have been at 11 scholarship players since early June after the program added Jayden Stone. But with two open, the basketball program is keeping an open mind about more possible additions to the roster to round things out.

Still, players will need to be enrolled by the start of school.

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has already made it clear that while filling the spots with a quality player is certainly on the table, it won't be an issue where the basketball team just adds to the roster for the sake of doing it.

“We’ve been looking for that and if we can find that right person we’re going to try to capitalize on that and if we can’t we’re just going to hang onto it,” DeVries said.

Still, it's no secret that West Virginia is looking to be active to fill out those last remaining needs such as another big in order to help there.

DeVries previously acknowledged that size was an issue with only Eduardo Andre and Amani Hansberry able to fill in at the five and the second would be more of the small-ball variety.

“We could use a little more size. Everybody that looks at our roster can figure that out pretty quickly,” DeVries said. “We need a little more size. I like the guys we have, doesn’t mean we’re not there but we could use some more size for sure to balance out our roster.”

Still, finding a quality big this late in the process is no easy task with most of the transfer additions and junior college options dried up.

That means that foreign options or late high school could be in play and West Virginia has been linked to some names at times, but nothing has yet to materialize.

The Mountaineers also could put a focus on another smaller, more athletic wing type if the program does find a big to help in the front court. But again, like other spots the options are limited and it comes down to finding the right fits.

West Virginia still has needs to fill, but time is ticking.