West Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class is starting to take shape.

The Mountaineers have fifteen commitments from Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill cornerback David Okoli, Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier, Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western offensive tackle Jacob Gamble, Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons, Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays, Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter, Ramsey (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley and Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus.