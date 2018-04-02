Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Zach Williamson has more questions than answers when it comes to the recruiting process.

But his most recent trip to West Virginia did help him clear up some things about the Mountaineers football program.

Williamson, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, had been to Morgantown before for camps and games, but this was his first real trip as a recruit after the Mountaineers extended an offer a few weeks ago.

It was a different experience altogether.